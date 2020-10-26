Classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its November class schedule.
The following will be held:
• Newborn Care, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 2 and 9 at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Healthcare Provider CPR Class, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Community Health and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Community Health and Wellness.
To register for classes, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings in November.
The following will be held:
• Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Sunbury, YMCA, Sunbury, and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Comprehensive Blood Screenings, 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Skin Cancer Screening, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
Blood sugar screenings are available by appointment at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
Hospital moving COVID-19 testing location
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s COVID-19 Alternative Testing Site will be moving to 1499 St. Mary St., Lewisburg, effective Monday, Nov. 2.
The site will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Individuals should first call their primary care provider to share any symptoms or concerns related to COVID-19. The physician can then determine if testing is warranted and refer to the testing site.
The new test site will be a drive-through location to maximize safety. Patients will be directed to drive around the building and enter through a garage door. Staying in the car, patients will be asked a series of questions and receive any tests ordered. They will then exit, driving out another garage door on the opposite side of the building.
The location change was made to have a more fixed location with proper utilities during the winter months.
Any questions can be directed to the COVID-19 hotline at 570-522-4530.
Support group to meet
LEWISBURG — A bariatric support group meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the West Branch Medical Center Conference Room, Lewisburg.
The meeting will feature a healthy cooking demonstration.
For more information, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.