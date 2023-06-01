Singer Pat Boone is 89. Actor Morgan Freeman is 86. Opera singer Frederica von Stade is 78. Actor Brian Cox is 77. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 76. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 76. Actor Gemma Craven is 73. Actor John M. Jackson (TV: “JAG,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 73. Blues-rock musician Tom Principato is 71. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 70. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 67. Actor Tom Irwin is 67. Singer-musician Alan Wilder is 64. Rock musician Simon Gallup (The Cure) is 63. Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 62. Actor-singer Jason Donovan is 55. Actor Teri Polo is 54. Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 54. Actor Rick Gomez is 51. Model-actor Heidi Klum is 50. Singer Alanis Morissette is 49. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies is 46. Comedian Link Neal (Rhett & Link) is 45. TV personality Damien Fahey is 43. Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 42. Actor Johnny Pemberton is 42. Actor-writer Amy Schumer is 42. Former tennis player Justine Henin is 41. Actor Taylor Handley is 39. Actor Zazie Beetz is 32. Actor Willow Shields is 23.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Law and order Saturday
- Susan M. Bickel
- Milton grads celebrate success
- Lewisburg contracts new busing company
- Eugene A. Minium
- Dominican restaurant to serve hope
- 'The Sound of Music" coming to Lewisburg
- Milton wellness center opens to the public
- Mifflinburg scores D-4 Class 4A title
- DuBois official arrested; nearly $100K arrives at city hall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.