LEWISBURG — A business with one of Lewisburg's most distinctive storefronts apparently has a pressing need for additional employees.
Phil Stamm, owner of Stamm's Television and Appliances, said needed help included personnel to move and install items like washers, driers, refrigerators and ranges. In fact, Stamm and the crew have been going nearly without rest to meet demand which is higher than ever.
He gave his crew members like Brett Heimbach and Mark West lots of credit for keeping up.
“Last summer, (families) planned vacations they couldn't take,” Stamm said. “They had funds and they were stuck at home or were working from home, so they upgraded appliances.”
Stamm said being able to continue deliveries and service almost entirely through the COVID restrictions has been a plus.
“Some of the bigger stores couldn't do some of those things,” Stamm said. “They weren't doing deliveries, they didn't do service. More people were seeking out someone who could actually do those things. I think that is one of the reasons that we ended up getting a lot busier.”
Stamm returned to the need for help both in the field for deliveries, installation and in the office.
“It's been an ongoing struggle for a year now,” Stamm said. “From the time we reopened after the closure period from March through the first week in May (2020), it's been nonstop.”
Stamm noted the family-owned business really does offer every sort of home appliance. Dishwashers, outdoor kitchen items, small appliances, accessories and parts were also available.
Brand names were also immediately recognizable.
Additionally, the store's 1950s-style exterior still gets attention.
Stamm said one business owner said if they could buy the “art deco” metallic-letter sign now over the door, they would rename their business “Stamm's.”
Stamm's Television and Appliances, located at 119 Market St., Lewisburg, can be reached by phone at 570-523-3321 or online at www.stammsappliances.com.
