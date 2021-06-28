Snook graduates from Cedar Crest College
ALLENTOWN — Casey Snook, of Mifflinburg, graduated in May with a degree in forensic science from Cedar Crest College.
Ithaca College dean’s list
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Izabella DeVett of Lewisburg
• Ava Dunton of Lewisburg
• Peter Marrara of Lewisburg
IUP announces dean’s list
INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
Local students named to the dean’s list, their hometowns and majors include:
• Alyssa Helen Donnelly, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science in speech-language pathology and audiology.
• Gabrielle Angelina Passaniti, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
• Madison Leigh Machmer, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science in physical education and sport/exercise science.
• Sierra Brynn Martin, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Mashayla S. Valentine, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science in marketing.
• David Jeremiah Anderson, Millmont, Bachelor of Arts in biology.
• Olivia Renee Boop, Millmont, Bachelor of Science in chemistry education.
• Randall Levi Brininger, Millmont, Bachelor of Science in human resource management.
• Jay Edward Richards, Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in health and physical education.
• Shaelyn K. Bergerstock, Muncy, Bachelor of Science in biology.
• Maranda F. Garwood, Muncy, Bachelor of Science in music education.
• Madysen Marie Hall, Muncy, Bachelor of Arts in psychology/honors program.
• Amber L. Weigle, Muncy, Bachelor of Science in biology/pre-veterinary.
Students honored at awards luncheon
SELINSGROVE — Several students were recognized at Susquehanna University’s annual student awards luncheon, held each May in the days leading up to commencement.
Local students recognized include:
• Mara Hashuga, of Coal Township, received the Jack Reade Award. Hashuga is a mathematics major in the Class of 2021.
• Yevangelina Mironenko, of Mifflinburg, received the Departmental Honors, Philosophy Award. Mironenko was a political science major in the Class of 2021, and a graduate of American School High School.
• Ian Reish, of Mifflinburg, received the The Jack Reade Award Award. Reish was a mathematics major in the Class of 2021. He is a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Welliver receives Valedictorian Award
SELINSGROVE — Madison Welliver, of Turbotville, was honored with the Valedictorian Award at Susquehanna University’s annual student awards luncheon, held each May in the days leading up to commencement.
The honor of valedictorian was bestowed upon students in the senior class who have achieved the highest GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.