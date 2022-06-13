Monday, June 13
American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Montandon (Milton), 5:45 p.m.
Berwick at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14
American Legion baseball
Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Junior American Legion baseball
Berwick at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, June 16
American Legion baseball
Montandon (Milton) at Berwick, 5:45 p.m.
Junior American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Watsontown, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 17
American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 5:45 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Hughesville, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Junior American Legion baseball
Lewisburg at Sunbury/Norry, 10:30 a.m.
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
American Legion baseball
Montandon (Milton) at Sunbury/Norry, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.
