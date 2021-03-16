Roast beef dinner
MILTON — A take-out only roast beef dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St., Milton.
Those picking up a dinner should turn left onto Upper Market Street from North Front Street. From there, those picking up should turn south onto Long Alley, and right just past the Masonic Temple.
All dinners will be delivered to vehicles. Those picking up should have exact change available.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, baked corn, string beans, applesauce and cake.
Library sets book sales
MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library’s Book Nook in Mifflinburg will be holding book sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, March 20 and April 10.
Located on the main level of the library, the book store sells adult fiction, non-fiction, children’s book and DVDs during library hours. Small items like puzzles, tote bags and zipper pouches are also available for purchase.
All proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used on materials, programs and services for the community to enjoy.
Donations of books are being accepted at this time.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Open to vulnerable populations only from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays.
For more information, stop by the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market Street or call 570-966-0831.
Chicken and ham pot pie
NEW BERLIN — Chicken and ham pot pie quarts will be available for purchase in a drive-thru event which begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the New Berlin Social Hall.
Proceeds benefit the New Berlin Fire Company.
Turbotville VFW chicken dinner
TURBOTVILLE — Barbecued chicken dinners will be available starting 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Turbotville VFW Post 8206, 4835 Route 54, Turbotville.
Complete dinners will include half a chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, roll and butter. Half chickens will also be available.
The event was organized by the Turbotville VFW Auxiliary.
Pork and sauerkraut dinner
MONTGOMERY — A roast pork and homemade sauerkraut take-out dinner will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
Advance registrations are are advised and can be made by contacting Joann Murray at 570-547-1340.
Drive-thru egg hunt
WATSONTOWN — The sixth Kevin Johnson Memorial Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Watsontown Canal Boat Pavilion, Watsontown.
The event will be held in a drive-thru format, with Easter egg hunt treats and prizes being distributed to those who drive up to the pavilion. Individuals will be on hand directing the traffic of those who attend.
The hunt is presented by the Watsontown Lions Club and the friends and family of the late Kevin Johnson.
Spaghetti dinner
LEWISBURG — BSA Troop 600 will hold its annual spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg. The event will be take-out only.
The meal will include spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, a dinner roll, applesauce and dessert.
Fire department to hold ham dinner
MILTON — The Milton Fire Department will hold its annual Palm Sunday ham dinner Sunday, March 28.
The dinner will be held as a drive-thru, with those attending to drive to the East end of the fire station, pick up their dinners, and drive out onto Ridge Avenue.
Due to COVID-19, delivery of dinners will not be available this year.
Chocolate-covered eggs will be available for purchase.
