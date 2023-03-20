Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Egg huntWATSONTOWN — The eighth annual Kevin Johnson Memorial Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 1, in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
The hunt, for children up to age 12, is presented by the Watsontown Lions Club, and family and friends of the late Kevin Johnson.
In the event of inclement weather, the hunt will be held April 8.
Pierogi saleWATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild will hold a pierogi sale March 31 and April 1 at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market.
Sale hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, and from 8 a.m. until sold out Saturday, April 1.
To place an advance order, call 570-538-2155.
Historical society to hold dinnerMILTON — The Milton Historical Society’s annual Gov. James Pollock banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Chef’s Place, Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton. The dinner will be served at 6:30.
Guy Graybill, who wrote a book “Henry Wharton Shoemaker: Scoundrel of the Susquehanna,” will be the featured speaker.
The cost to attend will be $30 per person. Reservations are required by Thursday, April 13, by sending a check to: Milton Historical Society, c/o, Valerie Beiber, 1225 Snyder Road, Milton PA 17847-8335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.