Series: IMSA

Race: WeatherTech 240

Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 3.4 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., NBCSN

--

Series: NASCAR Xfintiy

Race: Henry 180

Track: Road America (road course, 4.048 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon, NBCSN; Saturday, race, 2 p.m., NBC

--

Series: Superstar Racing Experience

Track: Lucas Oil Raceway Park (oval, .686 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Austrian Grand Prix

Track: Red Bull Ring (road course, 2.6 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Honda Indy 200

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, noon, NBC

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Jockey Made America 240

Track: Road America (road course, 4.048 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBC

