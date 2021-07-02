Series: IMSA
Race: WeatherTech 240
Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 3.4 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR Xfintiy
Race: Henry 180
Track: Road America (road course, 4.048 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon, NBCSN; Saturday, race, 2 p.m., NBC
--
Series: Superstar Racing Experience
Track: Lucas Oil Raceway Park (oval, .686 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Austrian Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring (road course, 2.6 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Honda Indy 200
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, noon, NBC
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Jockey Made America 240
Track: Road America (road course, 4.048 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBC
