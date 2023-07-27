Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.