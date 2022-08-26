Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Wawa 250
Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 3 p.m., USA; race, 7:30 p.m., USA
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Coke Zero 400
Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 7 p.m., NBC
--
Sereis: Formula 1
Race: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps (road course, 4.3 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Michelin GT Challenge
Track: Virginia International Raceway (road course, 3.27 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., CNBC
--
Series: ARCA
Race: Sprecher 150
Track: The Milwaukee Mile (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Sunday, race 2 p.m., MavTV
