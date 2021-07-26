Screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its August screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, and 1 to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. To schedule an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen, 6:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Sunbury YMCA, includes a blood sugar screening; 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, includes a blood sugar screening; 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Milton YMCA; 8:45 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Mifflinburg YMCA center.
Classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of August classes.
The following will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Prepared Childbirth Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 4-25, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Newborn Care, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
To register for classes, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Support groups
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its August support group schedule.
The following will be held:
• Bariatric: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This month’s topic will be Protein Drinks and Post-Operation Supplements. To register to attend, call 570-768-3139.
• Empty Arms: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at a location to be announced. For individuals following the loss of a baby. To register to attend, call 570-522-2378.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.