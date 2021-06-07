Alico named to dean’s list
BEREA, Ohio — Em Alico, a Lewisburg Area High School graduate majoring in theater dance and movement, has been named to the Baldwin Wallace University dean’s list for the spring semester.
Full time students eligible for the dean’s list must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours. Part time students need to have a grade point average for 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the dean’s list.
Washburn University president’s list announced
TOPEKA, Kan. — Courtney Kovilaritch, of Milton, was named to the Washburn University president’s list for the spring semester.
Kovilaritch, one of more than 600 students named, maintained a grade point average of 4 while completing at least 12 graded credit hours to qualify for the semester.
Academic lists announced
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — President’s list and dean’s list students were announced by the University of the Cumberlands for the spring semester.
Rowan Baldwin, of Watsontown was named to the president’s list, while Mary Snyder of Watsontown was named to the dean’s list.
President’s list students must be enrolled in a full course load of at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4 and be in good academic standing. They are automatically included on the dean’s list, where a 3.5 grade point average is required.
Kutztown University announces dean’s list
KUTZTOWN — Nearly 2,300 students have been named to the spring dean’s list at Kutztown University.
To be eligible for the list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
Local students named to the list include:
Elizabeth Crites of Milton
Keanna Kay Delp of Mifflinburg
Jordan A. Derr of Milton
Emaleigh Greb of Mifflinburg
Cameron St. James of Montgomery
Nina R. Willow of Milton
Liscum named to dean’s list
POTSDAM, N.Y. — Nathaniel Lee Liscum, of Lewisburg, a junior majoring in environmental engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clarkson University.
Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
Mansfield announces dean’s list
MANSFIELD — Several local students are among those named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local students named to the list include:
Megan Bartlow of Montgomery
Benjamin Chambers of Mifflinburg
Isaac Ilgen of Mifflinburg
Cheyenne Knouse of Montgomery
Matthew Knowles of Ranshaw
Harrison Ledda of Lewisburg
Scott Rheam of Lewisburg
Taylor Ritter of Milton
Lynzee Ruhl of Mifflinburg
Margaret Smith of New Berlin
Lauren Watson of Watsontown
Logan Wenrick of Penns Creek
Wilkes University awards degrees
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded nearly 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 74th spring commencement ceremonies from May 28 to 30.
Local students earning degrees included:
• Olivia Raymond, of Milton, Bachelor of Science in biology.
• Matthew Adler, of Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science in corporate finance.
• Thomas Caruso, of Mifflinburg, Master of Science in education.
• Elena Fraboni, of Milton, Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering.
• Macoy Auman, of Turbotville, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
• Bryce Snyder, of Winfield, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
• Michael Renard, of Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Arts in middle level education.
• Mackenzie Koharski, of Coal Township, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Bryce Kurtz, of Watsontown, Doctor of Pharmacy.
