Wednesday, April 27
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Girls softball
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Bloomsburg at Milton, 3 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Lewisburg at Penn Relays, TBA
Friday, April 29
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
St. John Neumann at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4 p.m.
