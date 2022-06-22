Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Paddler’s Toolkit Workshop Saturday
DANVILLE — The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) recently announced a Paddler’s Toolkit Workshop starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville.
It is an opportunity to develop paddling skills and learn about the ecology of the waterway in preparations for a paddle alone the Susquehanna River.
There will be a lunch break between morning and afternoon sessions, hosted by the Pennsylvania Master Naturalist (PMN) .
Registration is available at www.susquehannagreenway.org/toolkit. Kayak rentals are also available.
Baked ham take-out dinner
MONTGOMERY — A baked ham take-out dinner will be available for pickup from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Eagle Grange Hall, located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The dinner will include baked ham, scalloped potatoes, savory green beans, glazed carrots, slaw, applesauce, roll and butter and cake.
Advance reservations are recommended by calling Joann Murray at 570-547-1340.
DEW House open Sunday
LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society’s Dale-Engle-Walker House will be open for tours from 1 to 2:30 p.m Sunday, June 26.
The home, built in 1793, is located along Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
For more information, visit www.unioncopahistory.com.
