TURBOTVILLE – Last fall posed many challenges for area teams, which had to deal with a late start to the season in addition to game cancellations and many safety protocols brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In turn, Warrior Run’s girls soccer team didn’t quite have the season that it wanted.
Coach Rob Ryder expects the 2021 campaign to be different for his Defenders, who went 5-10-2 (2-6-1 HAC-II) a year ago.
“We are very excited to start out in a more usual way. Last year had its challenges for sure,” said Ryder. “Our outlook this year is very positive. We play in a very tight league where almost every game is a close one. However, I have a lot of confidence in this team and its abilities. We are always working toward team and individual improvement.”
Ryder will have four seniors (Leah Grow, Madelyn Ross, Alayna Wilkins, Avery Soltesz) and six juniors (Maggie Sheets, Lindsey Trapani, Kiley Bohart, Payton Meehan, Braeleigh Dunkle, Alaina Bower) who are ready to improve upon that record a year ago and give Warrior Run its first winning season since 2017.
“The team is highly motivated to improve over last year’s finish and get back to the playoffs. Many of them have been playing indoor soccer this past winter, training this summer, and playing on club teams,” said Ryder.
“The team has to trust each other while bringing intensity and mental strength to each and every game to be successful this year.”
And although he wasn’t specific regarding which girls will be the key, go-to players for Warrior Run this year, Ryder is looking for his entire senior and junior classes to step up and take charge.
“We have a good variety of players with a lot of experience and talent, especially our junior and senior classes. We have yet to choose any captains. However, those chosen will need to be the driving force behind team spirit and hard work,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “The key players bring many years of talent, experience, and a love for the game.”
As far as the underclassmen, sophomore Alexis Hudson is a returning starter, and she will lead a promising group of young players who are ready to make their presence felt on the pitch.
“We have a few strong freshmen and sophomores who can’t wait to play. They have been working hard for years and just love playing soccer,” said Ryder.
They will need to be ready to play, especially with a challenging schedule ahead in the HAC-II.
“Our players will be as tough as, or tougher than any other year. This is a strong and even conference, and any game could be a win or a loss,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “Every game on our schedule will be a challenge, and the players are so excited just to play.”
Warrior Run opens the 2021 season with a home game against Central Mountain at 11 a.m., Sept. 4.
Warrior Run Defenders
Coach: Rob Ryder, 3rd season.
Assistant coaches: Erin Butler and Brian Shaffer.
Last year’s records: 5-10-2 (2-6-1 HAC-II).
Key losses from last season: Hannah Michael, Kylee Brouse, Amber Axtman, Zoe Reese.
Returning starters: Leah Grow, sr.; Madelyn Ross, sr.; Maggie Sheets, jr.; Lindsey Trapani, jr.; Kiley Bohart, jr.; Alexis Hudson, so.
Remaining roster: Alayna Wilkins, sr.; Avery Soltesz, sr.; Payton Meehan, jr.; Braeleigh Dunkle, jr.; Alaina Bower, jr.; Jainie Hanford, jr.; Leah Shaffer, so.; Amara Bieber, so.; Mallory Stover, fr.; Addisyn Ohnmeiss, fr.; Kayleann Musser, fr.; Raygan Lust, fr.; Amaya Bower, fr.; Abigail Loesser, fr.; Kayliegh Drollinger, fr.
