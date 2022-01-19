First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently expanded the fundraising team, with the hiring of Vanessa Hales and Abby Gulden-Luthi.
Hales will serve as the organization’s assistant director of Philanthropy. She will be responsible for the planning and execution of the fundraising and development activities, including writing solicitation and campaign materials, managing social media content, stewarding donors, and collaborating with other departments to ensure an integrated approach to both cultivation and engagement efforts. She has more than 20 years of experience in resource development, communications, fundraising, building relationships, project management and event/volunteer management.
As the Development officer, Gulden-Luthi will focus on cultivating new donors and overseeing relationships with current constituents in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. She will assist with annual, major and planned gift solicitations. Gulden-Luthi was born and raised in Lewisburg, attended Lewisburg Area High School and Bucknell University for both undergraduate and graduate degrees. She is the co-founder of the Lewisburg Children’s Museum and currently a member of the LCM Board of Directors. In addition to the LCM, Gulden-Luthi spends time volunteering for the Lewisburg PSA and The Green Dragon Foundation.
Villager Realty
NORTHUMBERLAND — Villager Realty Inc. recently announced the names of realtors selected to be honored as agents in the final quarter of the year.
Karen Lagerman was chosen as Agent of the Quarter in the Northumberland Office, while Ray Beachy was selected for this honor in the Lewisburg Office. Gretchen Bellott was chosen to be the Agent of the Quarter for the Danville Office, and as the Villager Realty Agent of the Fourth Quarter.
Milton YMCA
MILTON — Patrick Adams recently joined the Milton YMCA staff as a personal trainer.
Adams has been a certified personal trainer through American Muscle and Fitness since 2006. The certification meets underwriting standards for issuing trainer and liability insurance.
He has been a personal trainer for 17 years.
