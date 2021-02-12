SUNBURY — Country Turf and Trail has seen a year of changes, expansion and growth.
Co-owner Ryan Boyer said a new workshop for larger equipment was added to their location at 129 School House Road, off Route 147 about 5 miles south of Sunbury.
Brands added this year at the dealership of all-terrain vehicles, farm and lawn equipment included TYM tractors and Bobcat Mowers.
They joined well-known trademarks like Massey-Ferguson and Cub Cadet tractors, Stihl chainsaws, Bad Boy and Grasshopper mowers, Snapper, Simplcity, Cushman and others available at Country Turf and Trail.
Boyer noted that Quinn’s Toy Bin was also relocated from the Susquehanna Valley Mall to a specially built barn at the Sunbury location. The specialty shop features collectible farm toys, die cast models and other collectibles.
Country Turf and Trail also recently acquired Hummel’s Texaco Services, 2070 N. Susquehanna Trail, Hummel’s Wharf.
Boyer said they are already offering products from the 65-year old location. In fact, they are offering the same brands as they do at the Sunbury location.
Buddy Hummel, Boyer added, would stay on board at the store which will soon have a grand opening.
Boyer said Country Turf and Trail enjoyed growth in the last year. Some of which happened as people’s attentions turned toward their homes. Travel was restricted amid the COVID-19 pandemic and people made changes.
“COVID kept people home doing home projects,” Boyer said. “It just exploded the outdoor power market. And that was not just for us. I think the outdoor power market across the board with any dealer was up, it had to be.”
Dealers of power boats, campers and other outdoor products had great seasons, Boyer said, as people took their vacation money and bought toys.
“(Customers) went out and bought their own backhoes, bought their own tractors and mowers to do a lot of their own work,” he added. “From what we are seeing starting off, it looks like 2021 is going to be just as strong.”
Boyer said a new display of products was planned for the Gratz Crossroad Market. Displays at the Susquehanna Valley Mall and at fairs will continue.
Country Turf and Trail, a family business, is co-owned by Boyer and wife Kelly Jimison-Boyer with son Justin Boyer serving as assistant manager. Hours of operation were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at both locations.
Call 570-286-0200 or visit www.countryturfandtrail.com, Facebook and eBay for more information.
