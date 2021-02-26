Racing on TV

Series: Formula E

Race: Diriyah E-Prix

Track: Streets of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (street course, 1.55 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 11:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Contender Boats 250

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Dixie Vodka 400

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., Fox

