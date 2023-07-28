Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Henry 180
Track: Road America (road course, 4 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 5 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Cook Out 400
Track: Richmond Raceway (oval, .75 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, practice/qualifying, 12:30 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., USA
--
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: Worldwide Express 150
Track: Richmond Raceway (oval, .75 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1
