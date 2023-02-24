NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Joey Logano, 52; 2. Chris Buescher, 50; 3. Ricky Stenhouse, 48; 4. Christopher Bell, 44; 5. Alex Bowman, 41; 6. Ross Chastain, 38; 7. Ryan Blaney, 37; 8. Kevin Harvick, 37; 9. AJ Allmendinger, 34; 10. Martin Truex, 32; 11. Brad Keselowski, 32; 12. Daniel Suarez, 30; 13. Aric Almirola, 29; 14. Austin Cindric, 29; 15. Corey LaJoie, 27; 16. Travis Pastrana, 26.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 58; 2. Justin Allgaier, 52; 3. John Hunter Nemecheck, 40; 4. Riley Herbst, 35; 5. Chandler Smith, 34; 6. Parker Retzlaff, 33; 7. Myatt Snider, 33; 8. Jeb Burton, 33; 9. Joe Graf Jr., 30; 10. Cole Custer, 30; 11. Brandon Jones, 30; 12. Ryan Sieg, 29.
Truck: 1. Christian Eckes, 50; 2. Matt Crafton, 45; 3. Ty Majeski, 41; 4. Zane Smith, 40; 5. Tyler Ankrum, 40; 6. Tanner Gray, 38; 7. Grant Enfinger, 36; 8. Colby Howard, 33; 9. Ben Rhodes, 30; 10. Carson Hocevar, 30.
