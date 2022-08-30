Wednesday, Aug. 31

Boys soccer

Montoursville at Milton, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Williamsport at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Muncy at Milton, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Warrior Run, Midd-West, Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 5 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Boys soccer

Lewisburg at Lower Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lower Dauphin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Danville, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Muncy at Milton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Milton at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

College football

Penn State at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

High school football

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Milton at Towanda, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hamburg, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Warrior Run at Millville Tournament, TBA

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Boys soccer

Warrior Run at Millville Tournament, TBA

Girls soccer

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia Tournament, TBA

Warrior Run at Montoursville Tournament, 11 a.m.

Girls tennis

Milton at Bloomsburg, 11 a.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Warrior Run at Bear Mountain River Run (at Lock Haven Univ.), TBA

