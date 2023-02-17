Friday, Feb. 17
Girls basketball
ACAA Tournament Semifinal
Meadowbrook vs. Belleville/Dubois Chr. winner, 6:30 p.m.
College wrestling
Princeton at Bucknell, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 18
Girls basketball
ACAA Tournament championship
Meadowbrook vs. TBA (at Norry Chr.), TBA
Boys wrestling
District 4 South Sectional (at Southern Columbia), 9 a.m.
Coed bowling
PHAC Invitational at Selinsgrove’s Best Bowl, TBA
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Boston U. at Bucknell, noon
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Lehigh at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Boys wrestling
District 4 Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Boys wrestling
District 4 Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.
Men’s basketball
Lafayette at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
