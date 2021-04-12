SELINSGROVE — Gregg Satterlee of Rochester Mills, scored the super late model season opener at Selinsgrove Speedway in Saturday night’s 30-lap United Late Model Series-sanctioned event on Performance Food Group Night.
The $3,000 victory was the third of Satterlee’s career at the Snyder County half-mile oval and third overall this season.
Defending track champion Jeff Rine, of Danville, set a new one-lap late model track record in qualifying with a 18.536 lap time.
Justin Mills, of Bloomingburg, N.Y., came out the victor of a multi-car duel in the 20-lap Apache Tree Service PASS/IMCA 305 sprint car main event.
After being shut out of Victory Lane last year, Keith Bissinger, of Orangeville, scored his 58th career roadrunner feature in the division’s 12-lap season opening race.
The amount of $2,308 was raised from a driver helmet collection Saturday night to benefit driver Bryan Bernheisel who was injured in a late model accident at Williams Grove Speedway March 26.
Next on Selinsgrove Speedway’s 75th anniversary schedule will be the Ray Tilley Classic for the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars and super late models at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 25. The 30-lap sprint car tribute race sponsored by Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes will pay $5,088 to win. The super late models will compete in a 25-lap main event paying $3,000 to win. Track gates will open at 4 p.m.
Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday results
ULMS Super Late Models – 23 Entries
30-Lap A-Main: 1) 22 Gregg Satterlee 2) 111 Max Blair 3) 24 Dylan Yoder 4) 2J Jeff Rine 5) 2 Dan Stone 6) 33K Kyle Knapp 7) 25 Mason Zeigler 8) 61 Kenny Trevitz 9) 15 Scott Flickinger 10) 0G DeShawn Gingrich 11) 14Z Dave Brouse 12) 1W Billy Wampler 13) 10 Dave Stamm 14) 27 Jim Yoder 15) 0X Ryan Scott 16) 31 Jim Bernheisel 17) F1 Coleby Frye 18) 86 Austin Berry 19) 121 Larry Neiderer 20) 25K Kody Lyter 21) 76 Andy Haus DNS 22) 63 Nathan Long DNS 23) 32 Shaun Jones DNS Heat Winners: Jeff Rine, Max Blair, Mason Zeigler Time Trials: 1) 2J Jeff Rine 18.536 2) 111 Max Blair 18.543 3) F1 Coleby Frye 18.668 4) 22S Gregg Satterlee 18.703 5) 33K Kyle Knapp 18.703 6) 32 Shaun Jones 18.838 7) 2 Dan Stone 19.013 8) 24 Dylan Yoder 19.023 9) 25 Mason Zeigler 19.075 10) 15 Scott Flickinger 19.276 11) 27 Jim Yoder 19.281 12) 14Z Dave Brouse Jr. 19.361 13) 1W Billy Wampler 19.492 14) 0G DeShawn Gingrich 19.508 15) 86 Austin Berry 19.595 16) 0X Ryan Scott 19.655 17) 61 Ken Trevitz 19.671 18) 10 Dave Stamm 19.952 19) 121 Larry Neider 20.365 20) 63 Nathan Long 21.200 21) 25K Kody Lyter 21.272 22) 76 Andy Haus DNT 23) 31 Jim Bernheisel DNT
305 Sprint Cars – 40 Entries
20-Lap A-Main: 1) JM1 Justin Mills 2) 44 Christian Rumsey 3) 20 Doug Dodson 4) 67 Ken Duke 5) 8 Nick Sweigart 6) 33 Derek Hauck 7) 99A Devin Adams 8) 3D Dave Grube 9) 87 Austin Graby 10) 7 Drew Young 11) 83K Kristina Pratt 12) 83 Larry McVay 13) 55 Dominic Melair 14) 23 Tom Wise 15) 1 Rowdy Heffner 16) 78C Dakota Schweikart 17) 97 Kenny Heffner 18) 54 Mike Melair 19) 03 Brandon Shue 20) 11M Mikell McGee 21) 41Z Jared Zionkowski 22) 19 Kruz Kepner 23) 8B Will Brunson 24) 95 Garrett Bard 25) 69K Kassidy Kreitz 26) 25 Dustin Young Heat Winners: Dave Grube, Mikell McGee, Justin Mills, Doug Dodson
Roadrunners – 14 Entries
