BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored a hat trick, Tuukka Rask made 24 saves in his return from hip surgery and the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night.
Rask, the winningest goalie in franchise history, made his season debut after recovering from surgery last summer to repair a torn labrum. Rask was solid in net and got plenty of help from his teammates, who held Philadelphia to 27 shots as the Bruins won their fourth straight and seventh in eight games.
Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia, which lost its sixth in a row. Carter Hart finished with 33 saves, keeping the Flyers close despite a listless start.
Pastrnak completed his 11th career hat trick with a power-play goal late in the second period after Philadelphia had scored twice to tie it.
KINGS 6
PENGUINS 2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mikey Anderson, Viktor Arvidsson and Anze Kopitar scored in a span of 1:23 of the third period, and Los Angeles downed Pittsburgh for its third straight victory.
Dustin Brown had a goal and an assist to reach 700 career points. Sean Durzi had a goal and two assists, and the Kings went 5-2-0 on their seven-game homestand. Jonathan Quick made 27 saves.
Kris Letang and Radim Zohorna scored for the Penguins, who have lost two of three following a 10-game winning streak. Tristan Jarry allowed six goals on 45 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.