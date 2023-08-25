NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Martin Truex, 861; 2. Denny Hamlin, 822; 3. William Byron, 785; 4. Christopher Bell, 752; 5. Kyle Larson, 721; 6. Brad Keselowski, 697; 7. Chris Buescher, 695; 8. Ross Chastain, 695; 9. Ryan Blaney, 694; 10. Kevin Harvick, 693; 11. Kyle Busch, 688; 12. Tyler Reddick, 683; 13. Joey Logano, 666; 14. Bubba Wallace, 590; 15. Ricky Stenhouse, 566; 16. Ty Gibbs, 558.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 886; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 877; 3. Justin Allgaier, 852; 4. Cole Custer, 775; 5. Sam Mayer, 735; 6. Josh Berry, 713; 7.Chandler Smith, 651; 8. Daniel Hemrick, 635; 9. Sheldon Creed, 629; 10. Riley Herbst, 610; 11. Parker Kligerman, 607; 12. Sammy Smith, 586.
Truck: 1. Corey Heim, 2077; 2. Ty Majeski, 2074; 3. Christian Eckes, 2069; 4. Carson Hocevar, 2065; 5. Zane Smith, 2059; 6. Grant Enfinger, 2054; 7. Ben Rhodes, 2034; 8. Nick Sanchez, 2032; 9. Matt Crafton, 2030; 10. Matt DiBenedetto, 2029.
