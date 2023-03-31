NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Alex Bowman, 226; 2. Ross Chastain, 211; 3. William Byron, 197; 4. Kyle Busch, 192; 5. Joey Logano, 186; 6. Kevin Harvick, 186; 7. Christopher Bell, 184; 8. Ryan Blaney, 177; 9. Kyle Larson, 170; 10. Austin Cindric, 166; 11. Martin Truex, 165; 12. Brad Keselowski, 162; 13. Tyler Reddick, 161; 14. Denny Hamlin, 161; 15. Ricky Stenhouse, 159; 16. Chris Buescher, 157.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 249; 2. Riley Herbst, 234; 3. John Hunter Nemecheck, 220; 4. Justin Allgaier, 200; 5. Chandler Smith, 196; 6. Sam Mayer, 187; 7. Sammy Smith, 185; 8. Sheldon Creed, 184; 9. Josh Berry, 183; 10. Daniel Hemric, 176; 11. Parker Kligerman, 156; 12. Cole Custer, 152.
Truck: 1. Zane Smith, 168; 2. Ty Majeski, 166; 3. Ben Rhodes, 150; 4. Christian Eckes, 148; 5. Grant Enfinger, 131; 6. Matt Crafton, 130; 7. Tyler Ankrum, 114; 8. Matt DiBenedetto, 112; 9. Corey Heim, 100; 10. Tanner Gray, 107.
