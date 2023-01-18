Movie director John Boorman is 90. Former Sen. Paul Kirk, D-Mass., is 85. Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 82. Comedian-singer-musician Brett Hudson is 70. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 68. Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 67. Actor Mark Rylance is 63. Actor Alison Arngrim (TV: “Little House on the Prairie”) is 61. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley is 60. Actor Jane Horrocks is 59. Comedian Dave Attell is 58. Actor Jesse L. Martin is 54. Rapper DJ Quik is 53. Rock singer Jonathan Davis (Korn) is 52. Former NAACP President and CEO Benjamin Todd Jealous is 50. Singer Christian Burns (BBMak) is 49. Actor Derek Richardson is 47. Actor Jason Segel is 43. Actor Samantha Mumba is 40. Country singer Kristy Lee Cook (TV: “American Idol”) is 39. Actor Devin Kelley is 37. Actor Ashleigh Murray (TV: “Riverdale”) is 35. Tennis player Angelique Kerber is 35. Actor Mateus Ward is 24
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Iconic restaurant to reopen soon
- New elementary school nears completion
- Leroy L. Cotner
- Milton cheerleaders advance to states
- Mabus appointed to Milton council
- 'When you're here, you're family'
- Milton schools prepared for medical emergencies
- Libertarian candidate left off ballot
- Three candidates on ballot in 27th Senatorial District race
- Law and order
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.