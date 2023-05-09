As I’ve said before, the current U.S. economy is extremely confusing. Anyone who says they know for sure what’s going on is lying either to you or themselves. Many of the big economic indicators seem to contradict each other. (Is the economy good or bad right now? The answer is: yes!)
I keep hoping that additional months of data will reveal a clearer story. Unfortunately, new data releases, including Friday’s jobs report, continue to befuddle many of us who are supposed to be professional economic-opinion-havers. So with a bit of humility, I’d like to present a series of questions on a common theme: What the heck is going on in this economy?
1. Why are the jobs numbers still exceeding expectations?
Once again, unemployment tied a half-century low in April, and the net hiring number came in stronger than economists had forecast (253,000, as opposed to about 180,000). In fact, in 12 of the past 13 months, the jobs numbers have beaten expectations. It’s not unusual for forecasts to be off. But it is weird that they’re consistently off in the same direction — i.e., always underestimating the strength of the labor market.
I proposed several possible explanations to this puzzle almost two months ago, including measurement issues, a general bias toward pessimism, longer-than-expected lags in consequences for monetary policy tightening, etc. I’m still not sure which of those hypotheses is right. But there are some additional signs that measurement could be an issue; the report released Friday included not only new numbers for April, but also some large revisions to data that has been released in prior months.
For example, the March job growth number got revised down by about a (BEG ITAL)third(END ITAL) between the first imprint and this latest update. So it might be wise not to take the gangbusters preliminary estimate for April completely at face value.
Nonetheless, some numbers in this report are worth celebrating if they’re even close to accurate. That includes the record-low measure of Black unemployment, and the record-high share of prime-working-age women who have jobs.
2. Where’s, uh, that recession?
Related to No. 1 above, for more than a year now, we’ve been hearing warnings about an imminent recession. The reason forecasters keep predicting a slowdown in job growth, after all, has to do with these fears that the overall economy might crash.
Not only Wall Street economists suggested this, by the way. Progressive politicians also warned that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes would soon throw “millions” out of work. There’s little sign of this in the available labor-market data; instead, employers keep demanding more workers, even in the face of tightening financial conditions.
Now, recession may still materialize. But it would sure be nice if we achieved that soft landing everyone wants.
3. In the absence of recession, why are Americans still so bummed out about the economy?
The obvious answer is inflation, which has gobbled up wage increases and imposed harder-to-quantify mental stress on consumers. Grocery runs that were once routine now involve multiple stops and endless decision-making. Maybe it’s hard to be impressed with how many jobs there are if none of the positions available to you allow you to maintain your living standards.
Even so, it’s strange that Americans are as dour as they are.
For example, recent surveys from Gallup, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and elsewhere suggest that by some measures, consumers are about as negative as they were during the Great Recession. Even if I don’t believe the economy feels quite as good as some of the headline numbers suggest, it’s hard for me to imagine it’s quite as bad as it was in the several years after the financial crisis.
Now just imagine how much more bummed out Americans would be if the U.S. economy actually does fall into recession later this year.
4. Before, many wondered where all the workers had gone. Now, the question is: Where are they all coming from?
Jason Furman, a Harvard economist and senior member of the Obama administration, raised this interesting point Friday: that the share of the population that’s employed is higher than it was pre-pandemic. Additionally, the total number of people employed is higher than the Congressional Budget Office had predicted would be the case by now, way back in the agency’s last pre-pandemic forecast (released January 2020).
COVID-19 claimed many lives (including those of at least some working-age Americans) and disrupted labor markets in other ways. So how could we be doing better now, in terms of total number of people employed, than expected before the pandemic began?
One answer is that immigration is more or less back on track with pre-pandemic trends. Another is that policymakers have been running the economy hotter than usual, meaning more people are getting pulled into the labor force.
The shift to remote work might have also allowed more people who might otherwise be sitting on the sidelines (parents of young children, for instance) to stay employed, because it has become easier to balance work and family commitments. At least for some.
5. What, if anything, could throw all the good news off track?
We might not have seen the full fallout of recent banking stresses. The Fed could still overshoot in its rate hikes. (Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell recently signaled a coming pause in rate increases, but did not rule out the possibility that more hikes could be on the horizon.) There could be some shock that disrupts global markets in a way we haven’t yet foreseen.
One such shock — a potentially apocalyptic one — is foreseeable, though: the possibility of defaulting on U.S. debt.
