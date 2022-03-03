In 1845, Florida became the 27th state.
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the National Academy of Sciences.
In 1931, “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the national anthem of the United States as President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution.
In 1945, the Allies fully secured the Philippine capital of Manila from Japanese forces during World War II.
In 1960, Lucille Ball filed for divorce from her husband, Desi Arnaz, a day after they had finished filming the last episode of “The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show.”
In 1969, Apollo 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a mission to test the lunar module.
In 1991, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers in a scene captured on amateur video.
