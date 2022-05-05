Thursday, May 5

Girls softball

Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Boys baseball

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Danville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Lewisburg at Altoona Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Purple and White Invitational (at Shamokin H.S.), 2 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia Invitational, TBA

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Girls lacrosse

Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Boys/girls track and field

HAC Freshman/ Sophomore Meet (at Williamsport H.S.), 10 a.m.

Monday, May 9

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Bucktail at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

