HARRISBURG (AP) — The head federal prosecutor based in Harrisburg announced Monday he’s quitting the job later this week.
U.S. Attorney Dave Freed said he’s resigning after serving more than three years in the Trump Administration.
The Republican is a former Cumberland County district attorney who lives in Camp Hill.
Freed, 50, is the U.S. attorney in the 33-county Middle District of Pennsylvania, which has courthouses in Harrisburg, Williamsport and Scranton.
One of Freed’s top aides, Bruce Brandler, will take over. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will have the authority to choose U.S. attorneys around the country, subject to Senate confirmation.
