Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 86. Actor-director Richard Beymer (“West Side Story,” “Twin Peaks”) is 82. Actor Peter McEnery is 83. Record company executive David Geffen is 80. Actor Tyne Daly is 77. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 77. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 74. Actor Christine Ebersole is 70. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 70. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 68. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 65. Actor Kim Coates (“Bad Blood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 65. Actor Jack Coleman (“Heroes”) is 65. Actor Christopher Atkins is 62. Actor William Baldwin is 60. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) is 54. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 53. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 53. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 50. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 46. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 44. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 44. Comedian-director Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 44. Actor Brendan Sexton III (“Boys Don’t Cry”) is 43. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 37. Actor Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 36. Actor Elliot Page (“Inception,” ″Juno”) is 36. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” ″Jump In!”) is 34. Actor Hayley Orrantia (“The Goldbergs”/former contestant “The X Factor”) is 29. Actor Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 27.
