Monday, June 19
• Intro to Microsoft Word, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
• Northumberland County League of Women Voters meeting, 8 p.m., Unitarian Church, 265 Point Drive, Northumberland. Mary Zimmerman will present ‘Suffrage to Voting-Birth of the League of Women Voters. 570-713-4400 or 570-336-9317.
Tuesday, June 20
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department, 2311 Route 54 Highway, Montgomery.
• Lewisburg Women’s Connection brunch, 9 a.m., Bonanza, New Columbia. Suzanne Updyke will present “Wait well... at the Well.” 570-847-4730 or pastover57@gmail.com. (R) ($)
• PA One Book Mel Fell Storytime, 10:30 a.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Herr Teen Helpers, 1 to 3 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg.
• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Presented by Dawn Shawley. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Classic fire pit party, 6 p.m., Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, Church Street, McEwensville.
Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia. Featuring Vaughn and Cindy.
Wednesday, June 21
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Duck derby, 9 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, Richard Road, Penns Creek. 570-837-6200.
• Game On Day — Tweens, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Trivia night, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library, 541 Broadway, Milton. For individuals 18 and over.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. Featuring Susquehanna Valley Chorale.
Thursday, June 22
• Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg.
