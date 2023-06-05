Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 98. Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 89. Former Canadian Prime Minister Joe Clark is 84. Author Dame Margaret Drabble is 84. Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 78. Rock musician Freddie Stone (AKA Freddie Stewart) (Sly and the Family Stone) is 76. Rock singer Laurie Anderson is 76. Country singer Gail Davies is 75. Author Ken Follett is 74. Financial guru Suze Orman is 72. Rock musician Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden) is 71. Jazz musician Peter Erskine is 69. Jazz musician Kenny G is 67. Rock singer Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs) is 67. Actor Beth Hall is 65. Actor Jeff Garlin is 61. Actor Karen Sillas is 60. Actor Ron Livingston is 56. Singer Brian McKnight is 54. Rock musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 53. Actor Mark Wahlberg is 52. Actor Chad Allen is 49. Rock musician P-Nut (311) is 49. Actor Navi Rawat is 46. Actor Liza Weil is 46. Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 44. Rock musician Seb Lefebvre (Simple Plan) is 42. Actor Chelsey Crisp is 40. Actor Amanda Crew is 37. Musician/songwriter/producer DJ Mustard is 33. Actor Sophie Lowe is 33. Actor Hank Greenspan is 13.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- August opening eyed for Watsontown museum
- Phillies open 3-game series with the Tigers
- Athletics look to end road skid, play the Pirates
- Scoreboard
- Cutters Corner: Chumley homers, but Cutters can’t avoid sweep
- USWNT opens Hockey5s PAC play with dominant victory
- Alex Palou wins Detroit Grand Prix in IndyCar's return to downtown track
- Heat roar back in the 4th quarter, beat Nuggets 111-108 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect charged following police chase
- Warrior Run graduates celebrate authentic selves
- Flames gut Turbot Township home; 2 dogs perish
- Meadowbrook valedictorian: 'Know who you are'
- Mifflinburg scores D-4 Class 4A title
- Spike in baby injuries and deaths in Pa. hospitals alarms patient safety agency
- Shining the spotlight on Mifflinburg graduates
- Warrior Run softball falls in District 4 final to North Penn-Liberty
- Charges bound for court in alleged shooting of trooper
- DuBois official arrested; nearly $100K arrives at city hall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.