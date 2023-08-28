Actor Sonny Shroyer is 88. Actor Marla Adams is 85. Actor Ken Jenkins is 83. Former Defense Secretary William S. Cohen is 83. Actor David Soul is 80. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 80. Actor Barbara Bach is 77. Actor Debra Mooney is 76. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 72. Actor Daniel Stern is 66. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 65. Actor John Allen Nelson is 64. Actor Emma Samms is 63. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 62. Movie director David Fincher is 61. Actor Amanda Tapping is 58. Country singer Shania Twain is 58. Actor Billy Boyd is 55. Actor Jack Black is 54. Actor Jason Priestley is 54. Actor Daniel Goddard (TV: “The Young and the Restless”) is 52. Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans is 52. Actor J. August Richards is 50. Rock singer-musician Max Collins (Eve 6) is 45. Actor Carly Pope is 43. Country singer Jake Owen is 42. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 41. Actor Kelly Thiebaud is 41. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 40. Actor Sarah Roemer is 39. Actor Armie Hammer is 37. Rock singer Florence Welch (Florence and the Machine) is 37. Actor Shalita Grant is 35. Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope (TV: “The Voice”) is 34. Actor Katie Findlay is 33. Actor/singer Samuel Larsen is 32. Actor Kyle Massey is 32. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis is 20. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 18.
