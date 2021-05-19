SUNBURY — A reported problem closing out voting machines at several precincts in upper Northumberland County has delayed the final vote tallies from being released by the county, including several contested races in Milton Borough.
As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Northumberland County was reporting results from 57 of 74 precincts in the county.
Reports indicate there has been problems closing out voting machines in several precincts. Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano could not be reached for comment late Tuesday night. Calls to the Elections Office were also unanswered.
In the race for the Democratic nomination for Milton mayor, only mail-in ballots were being reported. Of those, incumbent Ed Nelson received 39 votes to Tom Aber’s 30.
Joe Moralez is the only Republican on the ballot seeking the nomination for mayor. He is listed as receiving 31 votes from mail-in ballots.
Only the results of mail-in ballots are also listed in two contested races for Republican nominations for representation to council.
In Ward 1, Jeff Robol has received four votes from mail-in ballots, while Stephanie Moralez has received three votes.
In a contested race for the Ward 3 Republican nomination, incumbent Linda Meckley is listed by the county as receiving six votes from mail-in ballots. Joshua Husam has received one vote.
Of the votes being reported from northern Northumberland County, incumbent Kevin Fry, who represents Region 3 on the Milton Area School District school board cross filed as both a Republican and a Democrat. He received 184 votes on the Democratic ticket and 251 votes on the Republican ballot.
However, Republican Joshua Hunt received 553 votes on the Republican ballot.
If the results are certified as currently reported, Fry will appear on the November ballot as the Democratic candidate, while Hunt will appear as the Republican candidate.
