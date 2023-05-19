NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Ross Chastain, 429; 2. Christopher Bell, 402; 3. Kevin Harvick, 400; 4. Denny Hamlin, 393; 5. William Byron, 387; 6. Martin Truex, 385; 7. Ryan Blaney, 381; 8. Tyler Reddick, 371; 9. Brad Keselowski, 365; 10. Kyle Larson, 363; 11. Kyle Busch, 353; 12. Joey Logano, 334; 13. Chris Buescher, 329; 14. Ricky Stenhouse, 325; 15. Bubba Wallace, 293; 16. Chase Briscoe, 275.
Xfinity: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 424; 2. Austin Hill, 423; 3. Justin Allgaier, 371; 4. Josh Berry, 367; 5. Cole Custer, 365; 6. Chandler Smith, 340; 7. Sheldon Creed, 320; 8. Sammy Smith, 323; 9. Riley Herbst, 313; 10. Sam Mayer, 309; 11. Daniel Hemric, 307; 12. Parker Kligerman, 274.
Truck: 1. Zane Smith, 338; 2. Ty Majeski, 329; 3. Corey Heim, 323; 4. Ben Rhodes, 301; 5. Christian Eckes, 299; 6. Grant Enfinger, 299; 7. Matt Crafton, 260; 8. Tanner Gray, 254; 9. Nick Sanchez, 233; 10. Stewart Friesen, 227.
