1901: Construction on the Empire State Building was completed. The building was dedicated and opened on May 1, 1931.
1974: The Judiciary committee subpoenas U.S. President Richard Nixon to produce tapes for impeachment inquiry.
1981: U.S. President Ronald Reagan returned to the White House from the hospital after recovering from an assassination attempt on March 30.
