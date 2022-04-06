Miller named to dean’s list
BALTIMORE, Md. — Aaron Miller, a member of the Class of 2022 from Coal Township, has been named to the fall dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.
In order to qualify for the dean’s list at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, while completing a minimum of 15 credits.
Mansfield students named to history honor society
MANSFIELD — Benjamin Chambers, of Mifflinburg, was one of four Mansfield University students recently named to the Alpha-Iota-Beta Chapter of Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society.
The society promotes the study of history through the encouragement of research, teaching, publication and the exchange of learning and ideas among historians. Spring 2022 initiation was held Monday, March 7.
DeFacis serving as graduate student clinician
EAST STROUDSBURG — Gordon DeFacis, a communication services and disorders major from Mifflinburg, is serving as a graduate student clinician this semester in the Mifflinburg Area School District.
More than 400 East Stroudsburg University students are gaining hands-on experience this semester through internships, clinicals and student teaching placements.
Benfer inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
INDIANA, Pa. — Dawn Benfer, of Winfield, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Benfer was initiated at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Vollman inducted Into Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society
DOYLESTOWN — Bryce Vollman, of Montgomery, was recently inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society for students who have achieved an academic average of 3.5 or higher during their first year or term of higher education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.