Northumberland County Sentences
• Bradley Pilkerton, 37, of Sunbury, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; 23 months’ probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Dawud Wright, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs, $1,190.12 restitution to Discover Card for identity theft.
• Daniel Ahlers, 21, of Mount Carmel, three years’ probation with restrictive conditions including six months on house arrest, $250 fine plus costs for carrying a firearm without a license.
• Daniel D. Mervine Jr., 29, of Mount Carmel, 12 months’ probation, $50 fine plus costs, $600 restitution for criminal mischief.
• Gretchen Starr, 40, of Northumberland, $300 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Brad M. James, 27, of Coal Township, six months’ probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs.
• Michael McTavish, 34, of Mount Carmel, six months’ probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Cody Felts, 21, of Mount Carmel, 12-months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• David Socko, 58, of New Cumberland, six months’ probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Ashley May, 37, of Shamokin, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Joanne Egan, 27, of Montoursville, $50 fine plus costs for criminal mischief.
• Mario Tokar-Moore, 22, of Shamokin, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal mischief.
• Matthew Cole, 35, of Lock Haven, $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a one-vehicle crash at 3:13 p.m. Feb. 1 along New Berlin Highway, east of Oak Tree Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
A 17-year-old Selinsgrove boy was traveling west in a 2003 Mazda Protege in a right curve when the vehicle partially entered the eastbound lane, over-corrected and went off the north side of the roadway where it went across a private drive, struck a snow bank, became airborne and overturned in a field, according to police. The boy was not belted and sustained a possible injury, but was not transported, troopers reported.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — An unnamed driver crashed his truck in the bed of Wallis Run and allegedly fled the scene.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 1:44 p.m. Jan. 31 along Wallis Run Road, northeast of Southard Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County. A 2014 GMC Sierra was traveling south when it crossed the northbound lane, and left the roadway where its undercarriage became stuck on boulders in the run, according to police. The driver allegedly fled the scene, but was later located at his residence. He was uninjured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
BASTRESS TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore woman escaped injury when her vehicle went out of control in wintry conditions and struck a guide rail and tree at 4:41 p.m. Jan. 28 along Route 654, east of Apple Lane, Bastress Township, Lycoming County.
A 2002 Dodge Durango driven by Amanda M. Clements, 24, was traveling west when it went out of control and crashed, police reported. Clements was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A Cogan Station teen was uninjured when his vehicle went out of control in snowy conditions and struck a utility pole at 9:18 p.m. Jan. 24 along Pleasant Valley Road, west of Caleb Creek Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2013 Subaru Legacy was traveling west when the vehicle went out of control and hit the pole. The teen was belted and will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Theft
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole a package from the mailbox of a 35-year-old Williamsport man.
Troopers said the incident occurred between noon and 7 p.m. Jan. 7 along Route 15, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County. Clothing valued at $100 was stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.