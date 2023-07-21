Friday, July 21
• Public Library for Union County book sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
• All Abilities Night, 3 to 7 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Free Indoor Kid’s Carnival, 5 to 8 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Route 45 west of Lewisburg.
• Free kids craft and game night, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
Saturday, July 22
• Public Library for Union County book sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
• Milton Public Library Awareness Day Community Party, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 541 Broadway, Milton. Featuring food trucks, raffle prizes and free kids books.
• Celebrate National Hot Dog Month, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Family Fun Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., White Deer Community Park, White Deer Pike, White Deer.
• DIG Furniture Fresh StART Fundraising Event, 5 to 8 p.m., 13 S. Front St., Milton. www.digfb.org/fresh-start. ($)
• Drum and Bugle Corps show, 6 p.m., Milton Area High School Alumni Field, Milton. ($)
Sunday, July 23
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, noon to 6 p.m., entering of Livestock; 7 p.m., livestock weigh in; 7 p.m., vesper service, fairgrounds near Washingtonville.
• IT Clarinet Ensemble concert, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Monday, July 24
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, 10 a.m., dairy goat judging; 5 p.m., livestock competition; 6 to 10 p.m., entertainment by Strawberry Ridge Band; 6:30 p.m., tractor pulls, fairgrounds near Washingtonville.
• Brown Bag Medication Reviews, 1 to 3 p.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• ACES North America fundraiser, An Evening of Dominican Dining and Entertainment with the Cutters, 5z;30 p.m., Farrington Place, 416 W. Third St., Williamsport. ACESNA.org or 570-326-2961. (R)
• Climb Your Family Tree, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Teen Camp-In, 6 to 10 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
Tuesday, July 25
• Blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Milton Towers, 50 Mahoning St., Milton.
