NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 664; 2. Kyle Larson, 617; 3. Chase Elliott, 591; 4. William Byron, 564; 5. Joey Logano, 548; 6. Martin Truex, 527; 7. Kyle Busch, 520; 8. Ryan Blaney, 509; 9. Kevin Harvick, 483; 10. Brad Keselowski, 473; 11. Alex Bowman, 447; 12. Austin Dillon, 436; 13. Tyler Reddick, 398; 14. Chris Buescher, 391; 15. Christopher Bell, 364; 16. Michael McDowell, 355.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 558; 2. AJ Allmendinger, 462; 3. Daniel Hemric, 437; 4. H arrison Bu rton, 437; 5. Jeb Burton, 419; 6. Justin Haley, 401; 7. Justin Allgaier, 395; 8. Brandon Jones, 345; 9. Jeremy Clements, 334; 10. Michael Annett, 326; 11. Noah Gragson, 324; 12. Myatt Snider, 321.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 445; 2. Ben Rhodes, 401; 3. Austin Hill, 347; 4. Sheldon Creed, 339; 5. Todd Gilliland, 329; 6. Zane Smith, 302; 7. Matt Crafton, 300; 8. Stewart Friesen, 293; 9. Grant Enfinger, 291; 10. Carson Hocevar, 264.
