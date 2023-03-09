State Police at Milton DUI
LEWISBURG — Diana Flick, 57, of Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 6:49 p.m. March 6 at Chestnut Tree Alley and St. Mary Street, Lewisburg.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:41 p.m. March 6 along Route 54, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Judy Frey, 80, of Watsontown, went off the roadway and struck a boulder. Frey and passenger Patsy Truckenmiller, 80, of Watsontown, were uninjured.
Frey was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Dubois man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:35 p.m. March 3 along Interstate 180, north of Sulpher Spring Hollow Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Stanley Lunger lost control due to heavy rain, and water on the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned.
One-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 9:38 p.m. March 3 along Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2008 Toyota Corolla driven by Franco Beardsley, 28, of Sunbury, lost control while traveling in an area covered with sleet and freezing rain. The car then overturned.
Beardsley was cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Resisting arrest
TURBOTVILLE — Troopers said Amber Axtman, 19, of Watsontown, became agitated and resisted arrest as troopers were investigating an underage drinking party.
The incident occurred at 11:40 p.m. March 4 at 92 Main St., Turbotville.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Loren Norman, 57, of Williamsport, was charged after allegedly striking a 59-year-old Carlisle man multiple times.
The incident occurred at 10:27 a.m. March 4 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
