NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 4046; 2. Joey Logano, 4026; 3. Ross Chastain, 4021; 4. Christopher Bell, 4018; 5. Ryan Blaney, 4015; 6. William Byron, 4015; 7. Denny Hamlin, 4013; 8. Chase Briscoe, 4009; 9. Kyle Larson, 2200; 10. Daniel Suarez, 2162.
Xfinity: 1. Noah Gragson, 3056; 2. AJ Allmendinger, 3044; 3. Ty Gibbs, 3038; 4. Justin Allgaier, 3033; 5. Josh Berry, 3022; 6. Austin Hill, 3028; 7. Brandon Jones, 3011; 8. Sam Mayer, 3005; 9. Ryan Sieg, 2098; 10. Daniel Hemric, 2089.
Truck: 1. Chandler Smith, 3116; 2. Zane Smith, 3104; 3. Ben Rhodes, 3089; 4. Christian Eckes, 3048; 5. Stewart Friesen, 3086; 6. John Hunter Nemecheck, 3084; 7. Ty Majeski, 3068; 8. Grant Enfinger, 3060; 9. Matt Crafton, 2140; 10. Carson Hocevar, 2134.
