Wednesday, July 26
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA Center, Mifflinburg.
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, 10 a.m., livestock judging; 6 p.m., horse fitting demonstration, 6:30 p.m., lawn stock garden tractor pulls; 7 p.m., music by One80Band, fairgrounds near Washingtonville.
• Free carpel tunnel screening, 3 to 6 p.m., UPMC Neurological Institute of UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., Third Floor, Williamsport. 570-321-2820. (R)
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. Featuring Tanjo and Crow.
Thursday, July 27• Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, 10 a.m., dairy cattle judging; 6 p.m., VIP Showmanship Contest; 6 p.m., entertainment by Kenton Sitch; 6:30 p.m., tractor pulls; 7 p.m., kiddie pedal pull, fairgrounds near Washingtonville.
• Cooking with Friends, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
Friday, July 28• Free hernia screening, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Health Innovation Center of UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., suite 1003, Williamsport. 570-321-3160. (R)
• Free skin cancer screening, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, 10 a.m., 4-H and FFA presentations and public speaking contest; 6 p.m., entertainment by Stonehouse Breakdown; 6:30 p.m., tractor pull; 7 p.m., Old Timers Show, fairgrounds near Washingtonville.
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 6 to 9 p.m., Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge, 213 N. Main St., Muncy.
• Free movie, “Jesus Revolution,” 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., Milton.
Saturday, July 29• Lewisburg Children’s Museum at the Library, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Celebrate International Day of Friendship, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, 10 a.m., FFA tractor driving; noon, tractor pull; 6 p.m., mini horse pull; 6 p.m., entertainment by Julia Neville, fairgrounds near Washingtonville.
• Summer Reading Program wrap-up party, 11 a.m. to noon, Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
• Chicken barbecue, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
• Pulled pork take-out dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. 570-546-5861. ($) (R)
• Sunbury City Band concert, 7 p.m., Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
Tuesday, Aug. 1• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
• National Night Out, 6 to 8 p.m., Warrior Run Area Fire Department, Watsontown.
• National Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m. St. Mary’s Street Park, Lewisburg.
• Edible Insects program, 6:30 p.m., Eagle Grange No. 1, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. 717-921-1957.
Thursday, Aug. 3• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Adult Writers Group, 5 to 6 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Book Talk: 20 Lives Ignited, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Presented by Tharifa Wenrich. 570-523-1172. (R)
Friday, Aug. 4• Baby Storytime, 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• First Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Milton. Late-night shopping, live music and food. www.firstfridaysinmiltonpa.com.
Saturday, Aug. 5• Himmel’s Country Festival, 7 a.m., 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife.
• Bilingual Story Hour, 10 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Who Dunnit? Murder Mystery Party, 3 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
Sunday, Aug. 6
• Union County West End Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., car and truck show; 1 p.m., garden tractor pulls; 2 p.m., Mountain Man contest; 3 p.m., Union County West End Fair pageants; 6 p.m., vesper service, Laurelton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.