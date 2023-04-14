Saturday, April 15
• Hawk Talk and Bird Watching program, 9 to 11 a.m., Dale’s Ridge Trail, Lewisburg. For adults only. www.linnconservancy.org/registration. ($)
• The Egg Drop Challenge, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children ages 7 to 12. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Autism Educational Event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Liberty Arena, 315 Hepburn St., Williamsport. carys@upmc.org.
• Free Easter puppet program, 1 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Trees and Me, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Dale’s Ridge Trail, Lewisburg. www.linnconservancy.org/registration. ($)
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS Cruise-In, 4 to 7 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Sixth annual Taste of the Town, 6 to 10 p.m., Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Arts Building. Benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. www.rmhdanville.org. ($)
Sunday, April 16
• Special Olympics Pennsylvania 14th annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run, 11 a.m., Beaver Stadium, University Park. www.SatdiumRun.org. ($)
Monday, April 17
• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Hearing screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Poetry Path, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For children in grades six through 12. 570-966-0841. (R)
• Master Gardeners: Planning Your Garden, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals who have lost a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
Tuesday, April 18
• Moms and Babies Meetup, 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg.
