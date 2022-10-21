Friday, Oct. 21
High school football
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Cowanesque Valley at Milton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Boys soccer
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
Field hockey
Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 11 a.m.
College football
Minnesota at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, noon
Thursday, Oct. 27
Boys/girls cross country
District 4 Championships (at Bloomsburg Univ.), TBA
Friday, Oct. 28
High school football
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Milton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
College football
Ohio State at Penn State, TBA
Colgate at Bucknell, TBA
