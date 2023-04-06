WATSONTOWN — A daughter, Elise Nichole Reber, was born to Tatyana Nichole Huff and William Charles Reber III, of Watsontown. Elise was born at 8:33 p.m. March 25 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Elise is the granddaughter of Bill and Christine Reber of Sigel and Natalie Krasniak of Watsontown.
