WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz held a grand opening Saturday, March 19, at its puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
The event featured a free movie, activities and music.
Next, the organization will be holding an Easter program at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in the Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center at the puppet home. Activities will follow in the building’s educational wing, and free popcorn will be served.
Those attending will have the opportunity to make crafts, a puppet and try their hand at puppetry. Activities will continue until 5:30 p.m.
The first 20 children to attend will be able to choose a free gift.
Parking will be available at the Cronrath Grenoble Funeral Home parking lot, unless signs indicate otherwise. Donations for the Hunter Reynolds’ Memorial Fund will be accepted.
For more information, contact Kingdom Kidz at 570-838-3133 or visit their website www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.