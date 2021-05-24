Artificial intelligence used to improve health outcomes
DANVILLE — Geisinger has been named runner-up out of more than 300 entries in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Artificial Intelligence Health Outcomes Challenge.
Geisinger partnered with Medial EarlySign, a leader in machine learning-based solutions, to aid in early detection and prevention of high-burden diseases. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been employed to predict unplanned hospital admissions, repeated admissions occurring soon after hospital discharge, healthcare-associated complications and mortality.
The two entities collaborated to develop models that predict the risk of these outcomes using Medicare administrative claims data and created novel visualizations to explain the results in a clinician-friendly manner, a key component of AI implementation.
Geisinger and EarlySign’s shared vision of innovation and their collective focus on patient-centered care garnered recognition by CMS for “consistent strong performance across all competition elements while generating the best prediction accuracy results.”
The CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge was launched in 2019 with more than 300 entities proposing AI solutions for predicting patient health outcomes. For more information on Geisinger’s work with artificial intelligence and machine learning, visit geisinger.org/innovation-steele-institute/innovative-partners/ai-and-deep-learning-lab.
Geisinger earns award for improving member experience
DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) recently earned the First Call Resolution Improvement Award for 2020 from the Service Quality Measurement (SQM) Group.
The award recognizes GHP for improving first call resolution by at least 5% over the previous year, a feat only 5% of contact centers nationwide accomplish.
SQM, a leading North American efficiency research firm, annually benchmarks more than 500 contact centers across all industries. Awards and benchmarks are based on customer responses about service experience, issue resolution and overall satisfaction.
GHP was also rated in the top 25% of all call centers in nine categories for customer satisfaction, including percentage of calls resolved, call center satisfaction, representative satisfaction, organization-wide satisfaction and net promoter score.
UPMC offering COVID-19 vaccines to children 12-15
WILLIAMSPORT — As of May 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced emergency authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15. UPMC is accepting appointments for this age group at its existing COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
“Pfizer’s clinical trial of more than 2,000 adolescents found that the vaccine was 100% effective in protecting children from COVID-19,” said Heather Stafford, clinical director of Infection Prevention and Control for UPMC in the North Central Pa. region. “The studies that have been conducted show that the vaccine is extremely safe for this population.”
Vaccine side effects may still occur, but they have mirrored those reported in clinical trial participants 16 years of age and older. They could include fever, chills, injection-site soreness and other flu-like symptoms.
To schedule an appointment for someone under the age of 18, call 844-UPMCVAC between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week. A parent or legal guardian will need to accompany the minor to their vaccine appointment and sign a consent form to be vaccinated.
FDA grants Breakthrough Device Designation to ECG platform
DANVILLE — Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company Breakthrough Device Designation for its ECG Analysis Platform.
The platform, developed in collaboration with Geisinger, aids clinicians in identifying patients at increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or atrial flutter.
Breakthrough Designation entitles the platform to an expedited regulatory process. The platform was designated as a Breakthrough Device for use with patients 40 years of age and older, without pre-existing or concurrent AFib or atrial flutter, and who are at elevated risk of stroke based on a commonly used clinical stroke risk assessment tool.
The device analyzes the results of a 12-lead ECG administered as part of routine care to provide clinicians with insight into a patient’s risk of future atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter events.
When interpreted in conjunction with other available clinical information, this can support clinicians in pursuing early and proactive diagnoses of AFib and atrial flutter with the goal of enabling improved clinical management of these conditions and their associated health risks.
AFib, which is a leading cause of stroke, is frequently unrecognized and untreated. Currently, there are no available devices to help physicians identify asymptomatic patients without a known history of cardiac arrhythmia who are at increased risk of future AFib.
The Tempus ECG Analysis Platform is tackling that challenge by analyzing results of a 12-lead ECG, with software that identifies patients at increased risk of developing AFib or atrial flutter within the next 12 months.
A team of Geisinger and Tempus scientists and clinicians recently published a related study in Circulation, which showed that artificial intelligence can predict risk of new AFib and AFib-related stroke.
For this research study, the combined team of data scientists and medical researchers used 1.6 million ECGs to train a deep neural network to predict, among people without a previous history of AFib, who would develop it within the next 12 months. In people with no history of AFib that went on to have an AFib-related stroke, nearly two thirds would have been predicted to be at high-risk before the stroke.
“In granting our request for Breakthrough Device designation, the FDA is helping bring the power of artificial intelligence to patients, with new, smarter tools that can support clinicians in predicting future clinical events,” said Joel Dudley, Ph.D., chief Scientific Officer of Tempus. “Every year, hundreds of millions of ECGs are performed in the U.S. to detect cardiac abnormalities as part of routine clinical care. We are making ECGs smarter so that they can also identify the risk of future clinical events of interest, such as AFib, thus enabling clinicians to act earlier in the course of disease and improve patient outcomes.”
“Much of what we do as clinicians relies on predicting the future. Geisinger and Tempus are working together to make smarter, more accurate predictions about future clinical events,” said Brandon Fornwalt, MD, Ph.D., chair of Geisinger’s Department of Translational Data Science and Informatics. “This is ultimately about helping patients and fulfilling the promise of precision health by supporting clinical decision making with additional patient-specific information, and we are excited that the FDA recognizes the importance of this work.”
The FDA’s Breakthrough Device Program was established to accelerate the availability of transformative medical devices to patients and healthcare providers by speeding up their development, assessment and review, while preserving the statutory standards for premarket review and authorization. Designation is awarded to innovative devices that provide more effective diagnosis or treatment of life-threatening conditions and that offer significant advantages over the existing standard of care, where no approved or cleared alternatives exist, and where early device availability is in patients’ best interests.
